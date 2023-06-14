Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Methanex has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Methanex has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methanex to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Methanex Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. Methanex has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. Methanex had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

