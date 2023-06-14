Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance

ARDC opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDC. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter worth $126,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.

