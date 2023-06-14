Swipe Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $186.29 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Swipe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $186.29 million and approximately $33.22 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swipe has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swipe Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 559,307,423 coins and its circulating supply is 567,699,834 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

