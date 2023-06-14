Archon Partners LLC Has $11.65 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Archon Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.1% of Archon Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Archon Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $190.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.98. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.00%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.56.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

