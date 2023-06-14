Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 4,146 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.4% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $49,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO opened at $851.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $682.18 and its 200 day moving average is $620.43. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,385 shares of company stock valued at $29,697,208 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

