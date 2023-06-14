Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 12,305 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,305 shares during the period. Kohl’s makes up approximately 1.6% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $55,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE KSS opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -465.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

