Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $135.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.83 and a 200 day moving average of $136.39. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

