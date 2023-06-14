Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Invests $370,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.
Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.8 %
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
Kinder Morgan Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.
