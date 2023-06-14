Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Invests $370,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.8 %

KMI opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.