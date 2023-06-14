Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $74,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,062 shares of company stock worth $9,436,450. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $257.73 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.58 and its 200 day moving average is $245.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

