8,701 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Bought by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Sanofi by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,966,000 after acquiring an additional 523,705 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sanofi by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,150,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after acquiring an additional 436,678 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

