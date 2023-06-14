Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 251.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,250 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up about 0.7% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.94.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.