iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Boosted by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2,294.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,629,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561,090 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $74,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of EFV opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

