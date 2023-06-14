Anomaly Capital Management LP Has $49.34 Million Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 995,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,469 shares during the period. Helmerich & Payne makes up 2.2% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $49,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HP. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 17,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Helmerich & Payne Price Performance
Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.66. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $54.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80.
Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 32.89%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on HP shares. StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.
Helmerich & Payne Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.