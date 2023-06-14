Anomaly Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 339,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,461,000. Rogers makes up about 1.8% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned 1.80% of Rogers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $5,967,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,916,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $11,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne K. Roby bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.01 per share, with a total value of $48,603.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,603. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rogers news, Director Anne K. Roby acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $162.01 per share, with a total value of $48,603.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $193,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. CJS Securities began coverage on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $158.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.96. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.45 and a fifty-two week high of $271.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.32.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $243.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

