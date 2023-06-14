Anomaly Capital Management LP Purchases 738,319 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 427.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,101 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 738,319 shares during the quarter. Louisiana-Pacific comprises approximately 2.4% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.27% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $53,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $42,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.4 %

LPX stock opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.00. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 12.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LPX. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

