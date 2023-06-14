Anomaly Capital Management LP Invests $76.77 Million in RH (NYSE:RH)

Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 287,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,771,000. RH accounts for approximately 3.5% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RH. Wedbush cut their target price on RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

RH Stock Up 3.9 %

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $280.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $351.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.16.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.