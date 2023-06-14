Anomaly Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,509,092 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,509,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $95,058,000. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 4.3% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of Occidental Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,636,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 8.25%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.82.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,558,466,299.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,236,967 shares of company stock worth $541,262,534. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

