Anomaly Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,191,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,425,000. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for 2.8% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.74% of Knight-Swift Transportation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after purchasing an additional 177,233 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Two Point Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $8,796,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 58.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

