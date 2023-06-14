Anomaly Capital Management LP Acquires 724,481 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 123.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724,481 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 3.8% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned about 0.89% of Builders FirstSource worth $85,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLDR opened at $126.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.97. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $126.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.07.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

