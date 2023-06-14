Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.55-$1.75 EPS.
Several research analysts recently commented on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.
Shares of MEI stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.12. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,842,000 after purchasing an additional 89,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,281,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,128,000 after buying an additional 44,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
