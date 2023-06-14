ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Gap Down to $12.64

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.64, but opened at $12.35. ProFrac shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 184,088 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACDC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ProFrac from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

ProFrac Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.45.

Insider Activity at ProFrac

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.75 million. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Johnathan Ladd Wilks bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 74,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,358.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ProFrac news, CEO Johnathan Ladd Wilks purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,358.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 437,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,390,133.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,286,729 shares in the company, valued at $878,965,368.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,652,981 shares of company stock worth $19,811,706. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ProFrac during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProFrac in the first quarter valued at $156,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

See Also

