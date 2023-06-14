Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.27) to GBX 1,650 ($20.65) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($33.63) to GBX 2,543 ($31.82) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,265.20.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

About Admiral Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6004 per share. This represents a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.83%.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

