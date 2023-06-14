Short Interest in Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Declines By 58.9%

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,300 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the May 15th total of 1,166,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,793.0 days.
Separately, Citigroup cut Allegro.eu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.
Allegro.eu stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. Allegro.eu has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $8.59.
Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.
