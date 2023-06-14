American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHOTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. Its long-term objectives are to: increase the value of its hotel properties through operating excellence, active asset management and investing in value-added capital expenditures, expand its hotel portfolio through acquisitions on an accretive basis, and increase unitholder value and distributions to unitholders.

