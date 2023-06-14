Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) & Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Financial Comparison

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cyxtera Technologies and Blend Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 2 3 3 0 2.13 Blend Labs 0 4 1 0 2.20

Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $4.82, suggesting a potential upside of 11,434.52%. Blend Labs has a consensus price target of $2.24, suggesting a potential upside of 107.56%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Blend Labs.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies -84.13% -116.69% -15.77% Blend Labs -379.35% -172.11% -58.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Blend Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

60.4% of Blend Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Blend Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Blend Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $746.00 million 0.01 -$355.10 million ($3.56) -0.01 Blend Labs $235.20 million 1.07 -$720.17 million ($3.26) -0.33

Cyxtera Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Blend Labs. Blend Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyxtera Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blend Labs has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cyxtera Technologies beats Blend Labs on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

