Aureus Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 4.3% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $49,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.86. The company has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $883,760. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

