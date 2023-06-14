Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys 1,516 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 3.1% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $35,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,555,000 after purchasing an additional 816,302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after purchasing an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 650,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $190.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.98. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.56.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

