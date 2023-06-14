1,310,716 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Auto Owners Insurance Co

Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,310,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,092,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Auto Owners Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Auto Owners Insurance Co owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 181,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

