163,765 Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Purchased by Avala Global LP

Avala Global LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 163,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,000. Bath & Body Works makes up about 2.5% of Avala Global LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Avala Global LP owned 0.07% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8,507.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

