Auto Owners Insurance Co Buys Shares of 3,963,000 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,963,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,822,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Auto Owners Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.