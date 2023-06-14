Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Update

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the May 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cango

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cango during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cango during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cango during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cango during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cango during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Cango Price Performance

CANG stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Cango has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $167.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

About Cango

Cango, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. The firm’s services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

