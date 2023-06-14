Short Interest in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Declines By 38.5%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $13.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

