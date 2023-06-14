Short Interest in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Declines By 38.5%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Price Performance
Sumitomo Electric Industries stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $13.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12.
About Sumitomo Electric Industries
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Electric Industries (SMTOY)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.