IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the May 15th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INAB. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

IN8bio Price Performance

Shares of INAB opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. IN8bio has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IN8bio

IN8bio ( NASDAQ:INAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that IN8bio will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IN8bio by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IN8bio by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 58,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

