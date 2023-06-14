Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the May 15th total of 61,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 66.57%.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rave Restaurant Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

