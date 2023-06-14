Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the May 15th total of 61,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 66.57%.
Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rave Restaurant Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rave Restaurant Group (RAVE)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.