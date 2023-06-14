Auto Owners Insurance Co Invests $78.35 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 724,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,348,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.9% of Auto Owners Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Auto Owners Insurance Co owned about 0.16% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VYM opened at $106.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.