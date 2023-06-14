Auto Owners Insurance Co Invests $78.35 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 724,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,348,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.9% of Auto Owners Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Auto Owners Insurance Co owned about 0.16% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $106.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

