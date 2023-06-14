Avala Global LP Purchases Shares of 1,015,412 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Avala Global LP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,015,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,859,000. Tempur Sealy International makes up 12.6% of Avala Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Avala Global LP owned 0.59% of Tempur Sealy International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

