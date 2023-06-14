Auto Owners Insurance Co Invests $32.13 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 318,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,125,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Auto Owners Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $99.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.46.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

