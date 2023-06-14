Short Interest in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Increases By 73.5%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the May 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Finch Therapeutics Group Trading Down 23.2 %
Shares of FNCH opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.05.
Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($15.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($12.90). Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative net margin of 25,084.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from $510.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.
