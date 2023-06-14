Short Interest in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Increases By 73.5%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the May 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Finch Therapeutics Group Trading Down 23.2 %

Shares of FNCH opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.05.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($15.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($12.90). Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative net margin of 25,084.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finch Therapeutics Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,019,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from $510.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.

