Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Update

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the May 15th total of 288,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IMTE opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. Integrated Media Technology has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $5.55.
Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company, which engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. It operates through the following segments: Development, Sale, and Distribution of 3D Displays, Conversion Equipment, Software, and Other; Sales of Electronic Glass; and Sales of Air-Filter Products.
