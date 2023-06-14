Short Interest in Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Decreases By 38.9%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,700 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the May 15th total of 511,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.3 days.

Stelco Stock Performance

STZHF stock opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. Stelco has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00.

Get Stelco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZHF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stelco in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. Its products include Pig Iron Ingots, Stelco Hot Roll Products Overview, Coated Products, Cold Rolled Products, Hot Roll Automotive,Stelmax 50/60, Stelmax 80, Stelmax 90, Stelmax 100,Stelmax 780, Stelmax 980 DP, Stelmax 1180 MP, Stelmax 1300 M, and Stelmax 1500 M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.