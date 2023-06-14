Short Interest in AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Drops By 43.2%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AmeraMex International Stock Performance

AMMX opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. AmeraMex International has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

AmeraMex International Company Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc engages in selling, leasing, and renting of heavy equipment. It offers products and services to the logistics companies, infrastructure construction, logging companies, military, and forestry conservation organizations. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

