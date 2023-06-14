Short Interest in AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Drops By 43.2%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AmeraMex International Stock Performance
AMMX opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. AmeraMex International has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
AmeraMex International Company Profile
