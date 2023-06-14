Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at $119.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.11. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of $99.29 and a 52 week high of $153.84.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.8144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Carl Zeiss Meditec’s previous dividend of $0.68. Carl Zeiss Meditec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

