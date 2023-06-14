Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Rises By 73.1%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the May 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 978.0 days.
Fibra Danhos Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRFFF opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Fibra Danhos has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.
Fibra Danhos Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fibra Danhos (GRFFF)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Danhos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Danhos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.