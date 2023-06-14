Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Rises By 73.1%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the May 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 978.0 days.

Fibra Danhos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRFFF opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Fibra Danhos has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

