Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Short Interest Down 43.8% in May

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 809,200 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the May 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLCM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of BLCM opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.55.

Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

