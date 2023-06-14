Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.