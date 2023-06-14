Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Drops By 42.9%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Shares of BESIY stock opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $114.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.97 and its 200-day moving average is $79.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.
