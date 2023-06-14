ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Update

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE:ASA opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 589,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 117,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

