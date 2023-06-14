ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Update

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:ASA opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th.
ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.
