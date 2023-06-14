Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the May 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.26% of Xcel Brands worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Xcel Brands Price Performance
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
