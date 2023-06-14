ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,129,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326,060 shares during the quarter. Certara makes up about 1.2% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $98,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Certara by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Certara by 135.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 18.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. Barclays cut shares of Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $411,691.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,104 shares of company stock valued at $634,091. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CERT opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.29 million. Certara had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Certara’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

