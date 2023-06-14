STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Holdings Decreased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 248,986 shares during the period. STERIS accounts for 1.6% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.75% of STERIS worth $137,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 82.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

NYSE STE opened at $207.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 194.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $227.36.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.70%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

